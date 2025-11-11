Global Health Limited Schedules Investor Meetings for November 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Global Health Limited ( (IN:MEDANTA) ) has issued an announcement.

Global Health Limited has announced a schedule of meetings with investors and analysts, which will take place in November 2025. These meetings, involving firms such as Morgan Stanley and UTI, will be conducted in person in Noida and Mumbai. The company emphasized that no unpublished price-sensitive information will be disclosed during these interactions, indicating a focus on maintaining transparency and regulatory compliance.

More about Global Health Limited

Global Health Limited operates in the healthcare industry, primarily focusing on providing medical services through its network of hospitals and healthcare facilities under the brand name Medanta. The company is known for its comprehensive healthcare services, catering to a wide range of medical needs.

Average Trading Volume: 28,364

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 336.4B INR

