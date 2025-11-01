Global Health Limited Schedules Earnings Conference Call for Q2 FY2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Global Health Limited ( (IN:MEDANTA) ) has shared an announcement.

Global Health Limited has announced an upcoming Earnings Conference Call scheduled for November 10, 2025, to discuss the financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This call, hosted by IIFL Capital, will feature key management figures and is a critical event for stakeholders to gain insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

More about Global Health Limited

Global Health Limited, operating under the brand name Medanta, is a prominent player in the healthcare industry, providing a wide range of medical services and focusing on delivering advanced healthcare solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 16,501

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 353.2B INR

Learn more about MEDANTA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue