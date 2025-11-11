Global Health Limited Announces Investor and Analyst Meeting Schedule

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Global Health Limited ( (IN:MEDANTA) ).

Global Health Limited has announced a schedule of meetings with investors and analysts, including firms like Morgan Stanley and UTI, to be held in November 2025. These meetings, which will take place in Noida and Mumbai, are intended to engage with stakeholders without sharing any unpublished price-sensitive information, indicating a proactive approach to investor relations and transparency.

More about Global Health Limited

Global Health Limited operates in the healthcare industry, primarily focusing on providing medical services and healthcare solutions. The company is known for its Medanta brand, which is a prominent name in the healthcare sector, offering a wide range of medical services and facilities.

Average Trading Volume: 28,364

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 336.4B INR

Find detailed analytics on MEDANTA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue