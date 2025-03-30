Global Bio-chem Technology Reports 2024 Financial Results

An announcement from Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0809) ) is now available.

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, reporting a significant increase in revenue from HK$1,373,938,000 in 2023 to HK$2,001,095,000 in 2024. Despite a rise in gross profit and other income, the company experienced a decrease in total comprehensive income due to substantial other expenses and finance costs, resulting in a total comprehensive income of HK$358,324,000, down from HK$3,508,029,000 the previous year.

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the biotechnology sector. The company focuses on the production and sale of bio-chemical products.

