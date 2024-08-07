Global Bio-chem Announces Key Board Meeting

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. (HK:0809) has released an update.

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting for August 20, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited interim results for the first half of the year and to discuss the potential distribution of an interim dividend. The announcement emphasizes the importance of these developments for shareholders and investors, as decisions made in this meeting could influence the company’s financial direction and shareholder returns.

