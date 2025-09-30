Global Asset Management Completes DC Rental Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kenilworth Systems ( (KENS) ) has provided an announcement.

On September 29, 2025, Global Asset Management Group, Inc. completed the acquisition of DC Rental Portfolio Corp., exchanging 250,000,000 shares of its Common Stock for 100% of DC Rental’s capital stock. This acquisition, conducted as a private placement, positions Global Asset Management Group to expand its footprint in the affordable housing sector in Washington, DC. DC Rental, through its subsidiaries, owns and is acquiring multi-family residential units and plans further acquisitions in late 2025. The acquisition is expected to enhance the company’s operations by addressing the supply-demand imbalance in affordable housing and generating stable returns.

DC Rental Portfolio Corp. is a real estate development company focused on providing affordable housing solutions for low to moderate income households in the Washington, DC market. The company aims to develop housing for people with disabilities and military veterans, capitalizing on the high demand and limited supply of affordable housing in the area. DC Rental seeks to expand its portfolio to include mixed-use, multi-family, and single-family homes, and plans to acquire a lending institution to enhance access to capital.

