Global Arena Holding Delays Yearly Report Filing

Global Arena Holding ( (GAHC) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Global Arena Holding, Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The delay is primarily due to challenges in obtaining and compiling necessary information, which could not be resolved without unreasonable effort or expense. The company anticipates filing the report no later than fifteen days after the original deadline. There are no expected significant changes in financial results from the previous year, and the company has assured compliance with all other required filings. The notification was signed by John Matthews, the CEO.

More about Global Arena Holding

Current Market Cap: $339.1K

