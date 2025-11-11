Glennon Small Companies Ltd Reschedules 2025 AGM to Include New Resolution

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Glennon Small Companies Ltd ( (AU:GC1) ) just unveiled an update.

Glennon Small Companies Limited has announced a change in the date for its 2025 Annual General Meeting, now scheduled for November 26th. This adjustment allows for the inclusion of an additional conditional resolution, which was omitted from the original notice. The change reflects the company’s commitment to ensuring comprehensive shareholder engagement and decision-making processes.

More about Glennon Small Companies Ltd

Glennon Small Companies Limited operates within the financial sector, focusing on investment opportunities in small companies. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker GC1 and is dedicated to identifying and investing in promising small-cap stocks, aiming to deliver value to its shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 29,638

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

