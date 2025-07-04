Glennon Small Companies Ltd Reports NTA for July 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Glennon Small Companies Ltd ( (AU:GC1) ) is now available.

Glennon Small Companies Limited announced its unaudited net tangible assets (NTA) as of July 3, 2025, with a before-tax value of $0.8442 and an after-tax value of $0.7929. This announcement provides insight into the company’s financial health and asset management strategy, which could influence investor confidence and market positioning.

Glennon Small Companies Ltd

Glennon Small Companies Limited operates in the financial sector, focusing on investment management. The company primarily deals with small-cap investments, aiming to provide growth opportunities for its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 19,853

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

