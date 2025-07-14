Glennon Small Companies Ltd Outperforms Benchmark with Strategic Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Glennon Small Companies Ltd ( (AU:GC1) ) just unveiled an update.

Glennon Small Companies Ltd reported a 2.83% return for June 2025, outperforming its benchmark index by 1.98%. The portfolio’s 12-month return was 24.96%, significantly exceeding the index’s 12.70% gain. Key contributors to this performance included Superloop Ltd and EQ Resources, while Telix Pharmaceuticals and Sandfire Resources were detractors. The company maintains a cautious outlook on the small-cap market, emphasizing quality investments amid uncertain economic conditions.

More about Glennon Small Companies Ltd

Glennon Small Companies Ltd operates in the financial services industry, focusing on managing a portfolio of small-cap companies. The company is dedicated to delivering returns through disciplined capital management and strategic investment in companies with strong operating momentum and robust balance sheets.

Average Trading Volume: 17,985

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

