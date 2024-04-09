Glennon Appoints New Director Craig Stranger

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (AU:GC1) has released an update.

Glennon Small Companies Limited has announced the appointment of Craig Stranger as a director effective from 5 April 2024. Stranger, also a director and shareholder at PAC Partners Securities Pty Ltd, holds 57,000 securities in the company, although he is not the registered holder. The company disclosed this information to the ASX in compliance with listing rules and the Corporations Act.

