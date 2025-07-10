Glencore Advances Share Buy-back with 900,000 Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Glencore ( (GB:GLEN) ) has shared an announcement.

Glencore plc announced the repurchase of 900,000 of its ordinary shares from UBS AG, London Branch, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The shares were bought at prices ranging from £2.9685 to £3.0530, with an average price of £2.9948, and will be held in treasury. This transaction is part of the second phase of the company’s buy-back initiative, which is expected to conclude in February 2026, and reflects Glencore’s strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GLEN) stock is a Buy with a £470.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Glencore stock, see the GB:GLEN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:GLEN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GLEN is a Neutral.

Glencore’s stock score reflects a balance of strengths and challenges. The positive earnings call and technical indicators are offset by a concerning P/E ratio and mixed financial performance. The high dividend yield may attract some investors, but caution is warranted due to profitability and leverage issues.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:GLEN stock, click here.

More about Glencore

Glencore plc is a leading multinational commodity trading and mining company, primarily involved in the production and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. The company operates globally, focusing on the extraction and trading of commodities such as copper, zinc, nickel, coal, and oil, among others.

Average Trading Volume: 51,852,553

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £36.43B

Find detailed analytics on GLEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue