Glencore Advances Share Buy-Back Programme with Latest Repurchase

The latest update is out from Glencore ( (GB:GLEN) ).

Glencore plc has announced the repurchase of 900,000 of its ordinary shares from UBS AG, London Branch, as part of its ongoing buy-back programme. The shares were bought at prices ranging from £3.0340 to £3.1040, with a volume-weighted average price of £3.0578. This transaction is part of the second phase of the company’s buy-back initiative, which is expected to conclude in February 2026. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, increasing the total number of shares held in treasury to over 1.3 billion. This move is likely to impact the company’s share value and voting rights structure, providing shareholders with updated figures for calculating their interests under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:GLEN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GLEN is a Neutral.

Glencore’s overall score reflects strong operational performance and strategic growth initiatives, including shareholder returns and promising project developments. However, profitability challenges and valuation concerns temper enthusiasm.

More about Glencore

Glencore plc is a leading company in the commodities industry, primarily engaged in the production and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. The company operates on a global scale, focusing on the extraction, processing, and trading of these commodities to meet the demands of various markets worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 50,487,304

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £36.77B

