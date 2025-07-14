Glencore Advances Share Buy-Back Program with Recent Purchases

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Glencore ( (GB:GLEN) ) just unveiled an update.

Glencore plc announced the purchase of 900,000 of its ordinary shares from UBS AG, London Branch, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from £3.0805 to £3.1320, with a volume-weighted average price of £3.1032. These transactions are part of the second phase of the company’s buy-back initiative, which is expected to conclude in February 2026. This move is likely to impact the company’s share value and shareholder returns, as it reduces the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing earnings per share and enhancing shareholder value.

Glencore is a leading company in the mining and commodities industry, known for its extensive operations in the extraction and trading of metals, minerals, and energy products. It has a significant presence in global markets, focusing on the production and marketing of resources essential for industrial and economic development.

Average Trading Volume: 51,635,380

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £37.14B

