Glarner Kantonalbank Launches Glarix: A New Digital Banking Hub

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Glarner Kantonalbank ( (CH:GLKBN) ) is now available.

Glarner Kantonalbank has launched Glarix, a new digital platform that consolidates all its digital banking services in one place, offering customers attractive interest rates and promotions. This initiative aims to enhance the bank’s digital presence and provide added value to customers, with plans for continuous expansion and development of the platform.

More about Glarner Kantonalbank

Glarner Kantonalbank is a financial institution that focuses on providing digital banking services. It offers a range of products and services aimed at enhancing customer experience through innovative digital solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 6,763

Current Market Cap: CHF293M

Learn more about GLKBN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue