Glanbia Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Glanbia PLC has repurchased 40,000 of its own ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its ongoing €50 million Buy-Back Programme. The shares were acquired at a volume-weighted average price of €14.4371 and will subsequently be cancelled, leaving the company with a total of 259.4 million ordinary shares in circulation. This move is part of Glanbia’s strategic initiative to enhance shareholder value.

