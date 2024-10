Glanbia (GLAPF) has released an update.

Glanbia PLC has repurchased 25,000 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin, with prices ranging from €16.02 to €16.10. This move is part of their ongoing €50 million share buyback program, which is set to continue until December 19, 2024. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation.

