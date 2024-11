Glanbia (GLAPF) has released an update.

Glanbia, the Better Nutrition company, has purchased and cancelled 39,400 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of a €50 million buy-back program running until December 19, 2024. The shares were bought at prices ranging from €14.48 to €14.60, aiming to enhance shareholder value. Following these transactions, Glanbia holds 259,693,959 ordinary shares in issue.

