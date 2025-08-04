Glanbia Advances €50 Million Share Buy-Back Programme

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Glanbia ( (GLAPF) ).

Glanbia plc announced the purchase and cancellation of 66,189 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its ongoing Buy-Back Programme, which aims to repurchase shares worth up to €50 million by the end of 2025. This strategic move is expected to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure, reflecting Glanbia’s commitment to returning capital to its investors.

More about Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates in the nutrition industry, focusing on providing better nutrition solutions. The company is known for its range of nutritional products and services, catering to a global market with a particular emphasis on health and wellness.

