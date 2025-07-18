Glanbia Advances €50 Million Share Buy-Back Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Glanbia ( (GLAPF) ) has provided an update.

Glanbia plc announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 41,443 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its €50 million Buy-Back Programme, which aims to enhance shareholder value. This move is part of a broader strategy to optimize the company’s capital structure and reflects Glanbia’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Glanbia plc is a company operating in the nutrition industry, focusing on providing better nutrition products. It is involved in the production and distribution of a range of nutritional products, catering to a global market.

