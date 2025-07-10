Glanbia Advances €50 Million Share Buy-Back Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Glanbia ( (GLAPF) ) just unveiled an update.

Glanbia plc announced the purchase and cancellation of 52,108 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its €50 million share buy-back programme, which commenced on June 4, 2025. This strategic move is aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and is expected to have implications for shareholders by potentially increasing the value of remaining shares.

More about Glanbia

Glanbia plc is a company operating in the better nutrition industry, focusing on providing nutritional products and solutions. The company is known for its market focus on health and wellness, offering a range of products that cater to consumer demands for better nutrition.

