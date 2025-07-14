Glanbia Advances €50 Million Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Glanbia ( (GLAPF) ) is now available.

Glanbia plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 52,160 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its ongoing €50 million share buy-back program, which is set to continue until the end of 2025. This move is part of Glanbia’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting its commitment to maintaining a strong financial position in the competitive nutrition market.

Glanbia plc is a company operating in the better nutrition industry, focusing on providing nutritional products and services. The company is actively engaged in enhancing its market position through strategic financial maneuvers.

