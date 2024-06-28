Glacier Media Shareholders Endorse Leadership and Strategy

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) has released an update.

Glacier Media Inc. has announced the successful re-election of five directors at its Annual General Meeting, with each nominee receiving overwhelming support from shareholders. Additionally, the shareholders endorsed the executive compensation approach and re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as the company’s auditor. Glacier Media, known for its diverse portfolio in business information and digital businesses, trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GVC.

