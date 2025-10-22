GL-Carlink Technology Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Strategic Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from GL-Carlink Technology Holding Limited ( (HK:2531) ).

GL-Carlink Technology Holding Limited reported a 1.8% decrease in total revenue for the first three quarters of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, while gross profit increased by 15.5%. The company’s software and services business saw significant growth, with revenue and gross profit increasing by 12.6% and 21.5%, respectively. This growth is attributed to the company’s focus on high-margin software and services, expanding its customer base among NEV automotive manufacturers, and introducing new service categories like digital used-car business. The company anticipates further growth opportunities in the NEV market in China, driven by the implementation of digital systems and marketing services.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2531) stock is a Hold with a HK$14.50 price target.

GL-Carlink Technology Holding Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on SaaS marketing and management services. The company provides digital marketing and value-added services primarily to NEV automotive manufacturers and store customers in China.

Average Trading Volume: 525,305

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$5.13B

