GK Resources Ltd. Changes Transfer Agent to Odyssey Trust Company

GK Resources ( ($TSE:NIKL.H) ) has provided an announcement.

GK Resources Ltd. has announced a change in its transfer agent, with Odyssey Trust Company replacing Computershare Trust Company effective August 11, 2025. This change is expected to streamline shareholder services, and shareholders are advised to direct all inquiries related to share transfers and records to Odyssey Trust Company.

More about GK Resources

GK Resources Ltd. is a reporting issuer incorporated under the laws of British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NIKL. The company is supported by the Inventa Capital group.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.17M

