GK Energy Secures 875 MW Solar PV Cells for Indian Projects

GK Energy Limited ( (IN:GKENERGY) ) has shared an announcement.

GK Energy Limited has entered into a definitive agreement with a leading domestic manufacturer for the procurement of 875 MW of Solar Photovoltaic Cells under the Domestic Content Requirement category. This strategic move is expected to bolster GK Energy’s solar projects across multiple states in India, enhancing its alignment with national renewable energy initiatives and potentially strengthening its market position.

More about GK Energy Limited

GK Energy Limited operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on solar energy solutions. The company is involved in the procurement and deployment of solar photovoltaic cells to support its solar projects across India, aligning with the Government of India’s Make-in-India and renewable energy policies.

Average Trading Volume: 516,090

