Givex Shareholders Endorse Management’s Direction

Givex Information Technology Group Limited (TSE:GIVX) has released an update.

At Givex Information Technology Group Limited’s recent shareholders’ meeting, all six management-nominated directors were elected, KPMG was reappointed as auditor, and a resolution to extend common share purchase warrants for insiders was passed with overwhelming support. The election results reflect strong backing for the existing management team, with the directors and auditor appointments securing a large majority of votes. These results indicate a robust confidence in Givex’s strategic direction and governance.

