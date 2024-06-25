Giordano International Unveils Board Structure

Giordano International (HK:0709) has released an update.

Giordano International Limited announces its board of directors, consisting of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The disclosure includes the roles and committee memberships of each board member, revealing a structured oversight with four main committees: Audit, Nomination, Remuneration, and Management. This demonstrates Giordano’s commitment to corporate governance and transparent leadership practices.

