Gilead Sciences’ New HIV Treatment Study: A Potential Game Changer?

Gilead Sciences ((GILD)), Gilead Sciences (($CC:GILD.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Gilead Sciences is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Active-controlled Study to Evaluate a Switch to an Oral Weekly Islatravir/Lenacapavir Regimen in People With HIV-1 Who Are Virologically Suppressed on Bictegravir/Emtricitabine/Tenofovir Alafenamide (B/F/TAF). The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of switching to a weekly oral regimen of islatravir/lenacapavir (ISL/LEN) compared to continuing the standard daily treatment of B/F/TAF in individuals with HIV-1 who are virologically suppressed.

The study tests the ISL/LEN regimen, an oral tablet designed for weekly administration, against the current standard treatment, B/F/TAF, which is administered daily. The goal is to evaluate if the weekly regimen can maintain viral suppression effectively.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and employs double masking for participants and investigators. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to determine the efficacy of the new regimen over 48 weeks.

The study began on October 9, 2024, with primary completion expected by July 2025 and estimated study completion in 2025. The last update was submitted on July 8, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking progress and anticipating results.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Gilead Sciences’ stock performance, as a successful switch to a weekly regimen could enhance patient compliance and market competitiveness. Investors should monitor developments closely, especially considering the competitive landscape in HIV treatment.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue