Gilead Sciences Completes Promising Phase III Study on Urothelial Cancer Treatment

Gilead Sciences ((GILD)), Gilead Sciences (($CC:GILD.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Gilead Sciences recently completed a Phase III clinical study titled ‘A Randomized Open-Label Phase III Study of Sacituzumab Govitecan Versus Treatment of Physician’s Choice in Subjects With Metastatic or Locally Advanced Unresectable Urothelial Cancer.’ The study aimed to evaluate the overall survival of patients treated with sacituzumab govitecan-hziy compared to standard treatments chosen by physicians for advanced urothelial cancer.

The intervention being tested is sacituzumab govitecan-hziy, an experimental drug administered intravenously, designed to improve survival rates in patients with advanced urothelial cancer.

The study was interventional, randomized, and followed a parallel assignment model without masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Patients were either given sacituzumab govitecan-hziy or a treatment of their physician’s choice, including drugs like paclitaxel, docetaxel, or vinflunine.

The study began on January 13, 2021, and was completed with its last update submitted on August 1, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and completion of the study, providing a timeline for data analysis and potential market entry.

This update could positively impact Gilead Sciences’ stock performance by enhancing investor confidence in their oncology pipeline. The results could also influence the competitive landscape, particularly if sacituzumab govitecan-hziy demonstrates superior efficacy over existing treatments.

The study is now completed, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue