Gilead Sciences and Arcus Biosciences: New Lung Cancer Treatment Combinations Under Evaluation

Gilead Sciences, Arcus Biosciences announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

The VELOCITY-Lung study, officially titled ‘A Phase 2 Platform Study Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of Novel Treatment Combinations in Patients With Lung Cancer,’ is a clinical trial aimed at assessing the effectiveness of new treatment combinations for lung cancer. The study focuses on patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and those with resectable stage II-III NSCLC, evaluating the objective response rate and complete pathological response rate as primary objectives.

The interventions being tested include combinations of drugs such as Zimberelimab, Domvanalimab, Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy, and Etrumadenant, among others. These drugs are administered either intravenously or orally, depending on the specific treatment regimen, and are intended to improve outcomes for lung cancer patients.

The study is designed as an interventional, randomized, parallel assignment with no masking, primarily focused on treatment. This straightforward design allows for a clear comparison between the novel treatment combinations and standard care.

Key dates for the study include its start on March 16, 2023, with the latest update submitted on July 11, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates on its findings.

The market implications of this study are significant for Gilead Sciences and Arcus Biosciences, as positive results could enhance their market positions and influence stock performance. The study’s outcomes may also impact investor sentiment and competitive dynamics within the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

