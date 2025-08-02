Gildan Activewear Shines in Earnings Call

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Gildan Activewear Shines in Earnings Call

Gildan Activewear Shines in Earnings Call

Gildan Activewear ((TSE:GIL)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Gildan Activewear’s recent earnings call conveyed a generally positive sentiment, highlighting significant achievements in sales growth, earnings per share (EPS), and market share expansion. Despite facing some challenges in international markets and specific product categories, the company’s robust financial performance and strategic initiatives indicate confidence in sustained growth.

Record Second Quarter Sales

Gildan Activewear reported record second quarter sales of $919 million, marking a 6.5% increase compared to the previous year. This impressive growth was primarily driven by a 12% surge in Activewear sales, showcasing the company’s strong market presence and effective sales strategies.

Record Adjusted Diluted EPS

The company achieved a record adjusted diluted EPS of $0.97, representing a substantial 31% increase year-over-year. This milestone underscores Gildan’s ability to enhance profitability through strategic financial management and operational efficiency.

Market Share Gains

Gildan continued to expand its market share in key growth categories, leveraging its robust brand portfolio, which includes Gildan Soft Cotton Technology, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel. This strategic positioning has allowed the company to capitalize on consumer preferences and strengthen its competitive edge.

Improved Gross Margins

The company reported an improvement in gross margins by 110 basis points to 31.5%. This enhancement was driven by lower raw material costs and favorable pricing, reflecting Gildan’s effective cost management and pricing strategies.

Strong Cash Flow Management

Gildan generated $154 million in free cash flow during the second quarter and returned $206 million to shareholders, including $68 million in dividends. This strong cash flow management highlights the company’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

Recognition for ESG Efforts

Gildan was recognized as one of Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights and was featured among TIME’s World’s Most Sustainable Companies. These accolades underscore the company’s dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Decline in International Sales

International sales experienced a 14% decline year-over-year, attributed to moderating demand in Europe and persistent softness in Asia. This challenge highlights the need for Gildan to adapt its strategies to varying international market conditions.

Hosiery and Underwear Sales Decrease

Sales in the hosiery and underwear category decreased by 23% compared to the previous year, impacted by market demand softness and program resets. This decline indicates a shift in consumer preferences and the need for strategic adjustments in these categories.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Gildan reaffirmed its full-year guidance for 2025, projecting mid-single-digit revenue growth and a 50 basis point increase in adjusted operating margin. The company expects adjusted diluted EPS to range between $3.40 and $3.56, reflecting a 13% to 19% increase from the prior year. This optimistic outlook is supported by strong performance in national accounts, new program launches, and effective tariff mitigation strategies. Additionally, Gildan anticipates free cash flow to exceed $450 million, with capital expenditures expected to be approximately 5% of sales.

In summary, Gildan Activewear’s earnings call reflects a positive outlook, with significant achievements in sales, EPS, and market share gains. Despite challenges in international markets and specific product categories, the company’s strong financial performance and strategic initiatives signal confidence in ongoing growth. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to Gildan’s continued success and strategic advancements in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement