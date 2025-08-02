Gildan Activewear Shines in Earnings Call

Gildan Activewear ((TSE:GIL)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Gildan Activewear’s recent earnings call conveyed a generally positive sentiment, highlighting significant achievements in sales growth, earnings per share (EPS), and market share expansion. Despite facing some challenges in international markets and specific product categories, the company’s robust financial performance and strategic initiatives indicate confidence in sustained growth.

Record Second Quarter Sales

Gildan Activewear reported record second quarter sales of $919 million, marking a 6.5% increase compared to the previous year. This impressive growth was primarily driven by a 12% surge in Activewear sales, showcasing the company’s strong market presence and effective sales strategies.

Record Adjusted Diluted EPS

The company achieved a record adjusted diluted EPS of $0.97, representing a substantial 31% increase year-over-year. This milestone underscores Gildan’s ability to enhance profitability through strategic financial management and operational efficiency.

Market Share Gains

Gildan continued to expand its market share in key growth categories, leveraging its robust brand portfolio, which includes Gildan Soft Cotton Technology, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel. This strategic positioning has allowed the company to capitalize on consumer preferences and strengthen its competitive edge.

Improved Gross Margins

The company reported an improvement in gross margins by 110 basis points to 31.5%. This enhancement was driven by lower raw material costs and favorable pricing, reflecting Gildan’s effective cost management and pricing strategies.

Strong Cash Flow Management

Gildan generated $154 million in free cash flow during the second quarter and returned $206 million to shareholders, including $68 million in dividends. This strong cash flow management highlights the company’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

Recognition for ESG Efforts

Gildan was recognized as one of Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights and was featured among TIME’s World’s Most Sustainable Companies. These accolades underscore the company’s dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Decline in International Sales

International sales experienced a 14% decline year-over-year, attributed to moderating demand in Europe and persistent softness in Asia. This challenge highlights the need for Gildan to adapt its strategies to varying international market conditions.

Hosiery and Underwear Sales Decrease

Sales in the hosiery and underwear category decreased by 23% compared to the previous year, impacted by market demand softness and program resets. This decline indicates a shift in consumer preferences and the need for strategic adjustments in these categories.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Gildan reaffirmed its full-year guidance for 2025, projecting mid-single-digit revenue growth and a 50 basis point increase in adjusted operating margin. The company expects adjusted diluted EPS to range between $3.40 and $3.56, reflecting a 13% to 19% increase from the prior year. This optimistic outlook is supported by strong performance in national accounts, new program launches, and effective tariff mitigation strategies. Additionally, Gildan anticipates free cash flow to exceed $450 million, with capital expenditures expected to be approximately 5% of sales.

In summary, Gildan Activewear’s earnings call reflects a positive outlook, with significant achievements in sales, EPS, and market share gains. Despite challenges in international markets and specific product categories, the company’s strong financial performance and strategic initiatives signal confidence in ongoing growth. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to Gildan’s continued success and strategic advancements in the coming quarters.

