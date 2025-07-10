Gilat Satellite Networks Announces Annual General Meeting for August 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Gilat ( (GILT) ) is now available.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for August 14, 2025. The meeting will address several key proposals, including the election and re-election of board members, approval of compensation policies, and the reappointment of auditors. These decisions are crucial for the company’s governance and strategic direction, impacting stakeholders and future operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GILT) stock is a Buy with a $8.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on GILT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GILT is a Outperform.

Gilat receives a solid score driven primarily by strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. However, valuation concerns and mixed earnings call results slightly temper the overall outlook. The company’s growth and robust market positioning in the Defense and Commercial segments are noteworthy, but challenges in the Peru segment and the impact of the Stellar Blu acquisition on margins warrant caution.

More about Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. operates in the satellite communications industry, providing satellite-based broadband communication solutions. The company focuses on delivering high-performance satellite networking technology and services to a range of markets, including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, and government applications.

Average Trading Volume: 374,944

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $410M

