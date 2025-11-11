Gigante Salmon AS Strengthens Leadership Team with New CFO Appointment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Gigante Salmon AS ( (DE:96M) ) has provided an announcement.

Gigante Salmon AS has appointed Benny Hansen as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective February 2026, as part of its strategy to strengthen its administrative team in line with company growth. Hansen’s extensive experience in financial management is expected to be a valuable asset in achieving the company’s goals, while the current CFO, Rune Johansen, will transition to Chief Investor Relations Officer to enhance investor market communication.

More about Gigante Salmon AS

Gigante Salmon AS is a land-based salmon farming company developing its first facility at Lille Indre Rosøy in Rødøy municipality. The company employs a unique aquaculture concept that combines the benefits of both conventional sea-based and land-based systems while addressing the challenges of traditional sea farming.

Average Trading Volume: 18,050

Current Market Cap: NOK1.47B

See more insights into 96M stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue