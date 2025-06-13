Giant Biogene Announces Special Cash Dividend for 2024

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Giant Biogene Holding Co. Ltd. ( (HK:2367) ) has shared an update.

Giant Biogene Holding Co., Ltd. has announced a special cash dividend of RMB 0.5921 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, with the payment to be made in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.09357. This announcement reflects the company’s robust financial performance and commitment to delivering value to its shareholders, potentially enhancing its market position and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2367) stock is a Buy with a HK$93.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Giant Biogene Holding Co. Ltd. stock, see the HK:2367 Stock Forecast page.

More about Giant Biogene Holding Co. Ltd.

Giant Biogene Holding Co., Ltd. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and production of bioactive materials and skincare products. The company is known for its innovative solutions in the health and beauty sector, catering to a diverse market with a strong emphasis on research and development.

Average Trading Volume: 9,738,363

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$63.45B

See more data about 2367 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.