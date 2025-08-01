GFL Environmental Reports Strong Financial Turnaround for Mid-2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

GFL Environmental ( (TSE:GFL) ) has provided an announcement.

GFL Environmental Inc. released its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. The company reported a significant net income of $276.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a net loss of $471.2 million in the same period of 2024. The results reflect a notable improvement in financial performance, with comprehensive income from discontinued operations contributing to a total comprehensive income of $3,083.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. This financial turnaround is likely to positively impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:GFL) stock is a Hold with a C$54.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GFL Environmental stock, see the TSE:GFL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GFL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GFL is a Neutral.

GFL Environmental’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are key strengths, driving revenue growth and margin expansion. However, technical indicators show neutral momentum, while valuation metrics highlight earnings challenges and limited dividend yield. The overall stock score reflects a balanced view of growth potential and existing risks.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:GFL stock, click here.

More about GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc. operates in the environmental services industry, providing waste management solutions. The company focuses on a range of services including solid waste management, liquid waste management, and infrastructure services, primarily serving markets in Canada and the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 398,524

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$25.59B

See more insights into GFL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue