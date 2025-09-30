Germany’s Retail Sales Fall Short of Expectations

Germany’s retail sales decreased by 0.2% month-over-month, improving from the previous month’s decline of 0.5%. This marks a 0.3 percentage point increase in retail activity, indicating a slight recovery in consumer spending.

The actual retail sales figure fell short of analyst expectations, which had forecasted a 0.5% increase. This underperformance may weigh on consumer goods and retail stocks, as it suggests weaker consumer demand than anticipated. The market impact is likely to be short-term, driven by sentiment around consumer confidence and spending habits.

