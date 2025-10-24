Germany’s Manufacturing PMI Surprises with Slight Uptick

Germany’s HCOB Manufacturing PMI Flash rose slightly to 49.6 from the previous 49.5, indicating a marginal improvement in manufacturing activity. This uptick, though minimal, suggests a slight upward trend in the sector.

The actual PMI figure of 49.6 slightly surpassed the analyst estimate of 49.5, which may provide a modest boost to market sentiment. Manufacturing and industrial stocks could see a short-term positive reaction due to the better-than-expected data, as it hints at a potential stabilization in the sector. However, the reading still below 50 indicates contraction, suggesting that any market impact might be limited to short-term sentiment rather than longer-term policy shifts.

