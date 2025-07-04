Germany’s Car Registrations Plummet: A Market Shock

Germany’s latest figures for new car registrations have been released, revealing a significant downturn. The year-on-year data for June shows a sharp decline of 13.8%, a stark contrast to the anticipated drop of just 2.3%. This follows a previous increase of 1.2%, indicating a sudden and unexpected shift in the automotive market’s trajectory.

