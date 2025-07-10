Georgia Capital’s Aldagi Achieves Investment-Grade Credit Rating

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ) has issued an update.

Georgia Capital PLC’s P&C insurance business, Aldagi, has received an upgrade to an investment-grade credit rating of ‘bbb- (Stable)’ from AM Best, marking a significant milestone as the first Georgian insurance company to achieve such a rating. This upgrade reflects Aldagi’s strong balance sheet and risk-adjusted capitalisation, underscoring the quality of its business and representing a notable advancement for both Aldagi and the broader Georgian insurance sector.

More about Georgia Capital PLC

Georgia Capital PLC is a platform for buying, building, and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors poised for growth and diversification of the Georgian economy. The company focuses on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, aiming for significant equity value growth and eventual monetization through exits. Its portfolio includes a retail pharmacy business, an insurance business, and a healthcare services business, along with stakes in other industries, including a water utility business and Lion Finance Group PLC.

Average Trading Volume: 77,123

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £742.6M

