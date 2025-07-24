Georgia Capital PLC to Release 2Q25 and 1H25 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ) has shared an announcement.

Georgia Capital PLC has announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025 on August 6, 2025. The company will also host an investor and analyst webinar on the same day to provide updates and engage in a Q&A session. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investment attractiveness.

More about Georgia Capital PLC

Georgia Capital PLC is a platform focused on buying, building, and developing businesses in Georgia, with investments in sectors poised for growth and diversification within the Georgian economy. The company targets larger-scale investment opportunities, aiming for a minimum equity value of GEL 300 million over 3-5 years, and monetizes these investments as they mature. Its portfolio includes a retail pharmacy business, an insurance business, and a healthcare services business, along with stakes in other small private businesses and equity in the water utility sector and Lion Finance Group PLC.

Average Trading Volume: 73,236

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £779.5M

