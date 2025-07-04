Georgia Capital PLC Strengthens Financial Advisory Team with New Broker Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ) has shared an announcement.

Georgia Capital PLC has appointed KBW, a trading name of Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, as a joint corporate broker alongside its existing broker, Deutsche Numis. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s financial advisory capabilities and strengthen its market presence, potentially benefiting stakeholders by improving investment opportunities and market positioning.

More about Georgia Capital PLC

Georgia Capital PLC is a platform focused on buying, building, and developing businesses in Georgia. It holds investments in sectors poised for growth and diversification within the Georgian economy, targeting large-scale opportunities with potential equity values of at least GEL 300 million over 3-5 years. The company’s portfolio includes a retail pharmacy business, insurance services, healthcare services, and stakes in other small private businesses, as well as equity in a water utility business and Lion Finance Group PLC.

Average Trading Volume: 83,361

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £719.5M

