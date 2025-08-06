Georgia Capital PLC Reports Strong Q2 2025 Performance and Announces New Capital Return Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ) has issued an update.

Georgia Capital PLC reported strong financial performance in the second quarter of 2025, with a 17.7% increase in NAV per share driven by robust growth in its private portfolio companies and a significant rise in the share price of Lion Finance Group PLC. The company completed a GEL 300 million capital return program ahead of schedule and announced a new GEL 700 million program to be executed by the end of 2027, reflecting its strong liquidity position and commitment to shareholder returns.

Georgia Capital PLC operates in the investment industry, focusing on managing a diverse portfolio of businesses across various sectors including retail, insurance, and healthcare. The company is committed to enhancing shareholder value through strategic investments and capital return programs.

