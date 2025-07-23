Georgia Capital PLC Executes Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ) has provided an announcement.

Georgia Capital PLC has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of its ordinary shares as part of a share buyback and cancellation programme initiated in December 2024. On July 23, 2025, 15,000 shares were purchased at an average price of 2136.67 pence per share, with the highest price being 2140 pence. These shares will be held in treasury until they are cancelled later this month. This transaction will result in the company holding 320,000 shares in treasury, with 36,917,357 ordinary shares in issue and 36,597,357 voting rights. This move is part of a strategic effort to manage the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

