Georgia Capital PLC Executes Share Buyback Program

The latest announcement is out from Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ).

Georgia Capital PLC has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of 12,500 of its ordinary shares as part of a share buyback and cancellation program initiated in December 2024. The shares were purchased on the London Stock Exchange at a volume-weighted average price of 2580.3044 pence per share. This move will increase the number of shares held in treasury to 327,500, while the total number of voting rights will be 35,374,357, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 84,209

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £892.1M

