Georgia Capital PLC Executes Share Buyback

An update from Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ) is now available.

Georgia Capital PLC has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of 15,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation programme. This initiative, initially announced in December 2024, is aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure. The shares were purchased on the London Stock Exchange at a volume-weighted average price of 2018.3458 pence per share. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury until their cancellation later this month, which will adjust the company’s total number of voting rights and shares in issue.

