Georgia Capital PLC Executes Share Buyback

The latest announcement is out from Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ).

Georgia Capital PLC has announced a share buyback transaction executed by Numis Securities Limited, involving the purchase of 30,000 ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 1224.3620 pence per share. This buyback is part of a previously announced program in December 2024, aiming to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Following the transaction, the company plans to cancel the repurchased shares later in the month, affecting the total number of ordinary shares and voting rights. This move reflects Georgia Capital’s strategic approach to capital management and may influence its stock liquidity and investor sentiment.

More about Georgia Capital PLC

YTD Price Performance: -0.33%

Average Trading Volume: 88,330

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £465.6M

