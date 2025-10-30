Georgia Capital PLC Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ) has issued an announcement.

Georgia Capital PLC announced the repurchase of 12,500 of its ordinary shares as part of a share buyback and cancellation program initiated in December 2024. The shares were purchased on the London Stock Exchange at a volume-weighted average price of 2624.9110 pence per share. This transaction will increase the number of shares held in treasury to 50,000, while the total number of voting rights will be 35,349,357. The move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Georgia Capital PLC

Average Trading Volume: 83,673

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £919.7M

