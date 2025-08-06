Georgia Capital PLC Executes Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ) has provided an update.

Georgia Capital PLC, a company involved in a share buyback program, announced the repurchase of 25,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation programme initiated in December 2024. This transaction reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation and increasing the proportionate ownership of remaining shareholders.

More about Georgia Capital PLC

Average Trading Volume: 66,044

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £805.8M

