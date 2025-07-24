Georgia Capital PLC Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ).

Georgia Capital PLC has executed a share buyback and cancellation program, purchasing 15,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of a previously announced program from December 2024. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury until they are canceled later this month. The transaction reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

More about Georgia Capital PLC

Average Trading Volume: 73,236

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £779.5M

